An image showing a beef biryani spice mix with Patanjali branding is circulating online with a false claim that the Indian company, known for promoting traditional values, is manufacturing and selling the product. The image includes the words “beef biryani” and Patanjali logos, leading to social media outrage and accusations of hypocrisy against the brand.

FactCheck

BOOM found that the viral image claiming Patanjali produces a beef biryani spice mix is false. The image has been morphed from an original product photo belonging to National Foods, a Pakistani company that produces a biryani spice mix. The original packaging does not mention Patanjali or beef. BOOM located the unaltered image on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, where it is listed as National Foods Biryani Recipe Mix. The altered image includes a subtle ‘satire’ watermark, indicating it was intended as a joke.

BOOM had previously debunked the same image when it went viral in 2022 with a misleading claim.