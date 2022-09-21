A viral image claiming to show Yoga guru Ramdev-owned Patanjali manufactures a 'beef biryani spice mix', is fake and has been created by altering the photo.



BOOM found that the image has been heavily morphed. The original photo shows 'National Foods,' a Pakistani food company.

The fake photo shows the name 'Ramdev' and 'Patanjali' on the packaging and also contains the words 'beef biryani'.

The image has been shared with Hindi caption on Facebook that reads, "Use Patanjali rice for beef biryani" (Original texts: Beef Briyani ke leya Patanjali ka chawal hi istemal Karen)









The same fake photo has been shared on Twitter with similar claims.



Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search using Google lens and found that the image has been heavily altered. We found the original photo on e-commerce platform Amazon.com. The original product shows National Foods Biryani Recipe Mix.







The product description states that National Foods is a multinational company which sells spice products in Pakistan. National Foods has Halal certification.

Products manufactured by National Foods are also available on other e-commerce platforms including the company's own online store. The viral image also shows a 'satire' watermark on the right hand side of the photo which is not easily noticeable.







A comparison of the fake and original image can be seen below.







BOOM also reached out to Patanjali for a comment. The story will be updated if we get a reply.






