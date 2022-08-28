Fast Check
False Claims Of Luppo Cakes Laced With Paralysis-Causing Pills Revived
A spokesperson for Şölen Çikolata, who manufactures Luppo Cakes, told Turkish fact-checkers that the product is only sold in Iraq, and is not sold in India.
Claim
Video shoes Luppo Cakes containing pills that cause paralysis.
Fact
The video has been viral in many countries with similar claims in the past. A spokesperson for Şölen Çikolata, who manufactures Luppo Cakes, told Turkish fact-checkers Teyit that the product is only sold in Iraq, and is not sold in India. The company also released documentation related to the safety standards and certifications of the manufacturing process of the plant where the Luppo coconut cream cake was produced. The inspections are conducted by Swiss company SGS. This has been fact-check earlier by Teyit and Snopes.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?
Subscribed Successfully...
Enter Valid Email Id