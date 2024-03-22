Fast Check
Kedarnath Temple Priest Video Resurfaces As Young Modi Performing Yoga
BOOM found that the man in the video is Kedarnath temple priest Santosh Trivedi.
Claim
A video showing a man hand walking in front of the Kedarnath temple has resurfaced on social media misidentifying him as a 26-year-old Narendra Modi. A user on Facebook shared the video with the caption, "Old video Narendra Modi age of 26 years old" The same visuals have been shared on YouTube shorts as well.
Fact
BOOM found that the man hand walking in the video is a Kedarnath temple priest. We ran a keyword search to find that the video is of Santosh Trivedi, a priest at Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple. In the video he is circumambulating around the temple shrine on his hands on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2021. BOOM had previously fact-checked the video in July, 2022 when it went viral with similar claims.
Claim : A 26 year old PM Narendra Modi is walking on his hands outside the Kedarnath Temple
Claimed By : Social Media
Fact Check : False