2015 Image Of Naked Protest By Dalit Family In UP Falsely Revived As Karnataka
BOOM found that the image is from Uttar Pradesh when a Dalit family in 2015, stripped after cops allegedly refused to register a complaint.
Claim
A dated photo from Uttar Pradesh has been falsely shared on social media with a false claim that a dalit family in Karnataka was tortured and stripped naked for entering a temple and touching the idols. The image, shared on a Tweet is captioned as, “Feeling ashamed to know a #Dalit family in #Karnataka badly tortured nakedly & fined for entering temple & touching idol. Simply curse! Are we Humans?”
Fact
BOOM found that the image was reported in an India Today article published on October 10, 2015. According to reports, those in the picture are a family in the Dalit community who protested by stripping naked after police officials in Gautam Budh Nagar allegedly refused to lodge a police complaint about a robbery incident. Five people, including three women, were later arrested on the charge of public obscenity. Another conflicting report carried eyewitness accounts and claimed involvement of the police in the incident. The report stated that the police had disrobed the family and others have claimed that they had stripped naked as a sign of protest. BOOM debunked the video in 2018 when a video of the same incident went viral with a different false claim.
