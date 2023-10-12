Fast Check
Old Video Of Palestinian Girl Confronting Israeli Soldier Revived
Claim
The video showing young children confront a group of soldiers is viral with the claim that it shows Palestinian children confronting Israeli soldiers to stop killing Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that began with Hamas' offensive strike on October 7, 2023.
Fact
The video is from 2012, and shows Ahed Tamimi who was 12 years old at the time, arguing with Israeli soldiers posted in Nabi Saleh region. Tamimi grew up to become a teenage Palestinian protester and the face of the Palestinian movement. Last year, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the video was viral with the false claim she is a Ukrainian standing up to a Russian soldier.
Claim : Video shows Palestinian children confronting Israeli soldiers to stop killing Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Claimed By : X users
Fact Check : False
