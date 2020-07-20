Image Of Rahul Gandhi Looking At A Racy Picture Is Morphed

In the original photograph, Rahul Gandhi can be seen counting demonetised 1000 rupee notes and not watching a woman in a bikini on his phone.
By - Debalina Mukherjee
  |  20 July 2020 9:46 AM GMT
Claim

A Photoshopped image of Rahul Gandhi is viral with the claim that he was looking at a picture of a woman wearing a bikini on his mobile phone. The image is being shared with the caption that translates to, ''He wants to be the PM, but look what he is doing.'' (Original caption:''Ye PM bnega or kaam dekho iske'')

Fact

BOOM found that the original image is from November, 2016 when the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi can be seen counting demonetised notes. We ran a reverse image search of the photo and found the origin on international photo archives Getty Images' website. The description of the photograph states,''Indian National Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi carries old denomination 1000 rupee notes at a bank as he arrives to exchange them in New Delhi on November 11, 2016.'' BOOM has previously debunked the same doctored image when it was doing the rounds in August, 2018.

Updated On: 2020-07-20T16:13:18+05:30
Claim Review :  Picture shows Rahul Gandhi watching an image of a woman in a bikini on his phone
Claimed By :  Facebook Users
Fact Check :  False
