Hyderabad Milk Adulteration Incident Revived With Communal Claims

Claim
A Muslim man is adulterating cow's milk by mixing water in it.
Fact
This video was viral in August 2020 with the claim that the man was a Muslim and that the incident was from Mumbai. BOOM had then found that the incident is from Jehangir dairy in Hyderabad and the man in the video was one of their employees named Raju. Local police rubbished the viral claims and told BOOM that while the dairy owner was Muslim, the employee seen in the video is a Hindu. They further identified him as Raju, who is still absconding.
To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2021-02-27T17:02:39+05:30
Claim Review : A Muslim man adulterates cow milk by mixing it with water
Claimed By : Social media
Fact Check : False
Next Story