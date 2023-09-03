Old Video Of Girls Killed By Father Revived With False Communal Claims
In 2021 BOOM reached out to Ajmer Police who denied any communal angle to the incident.
Claim
A graphic video showing a woman and children lying in a pool of blood is being shared with a misleading claim that a Muslim man killed a Hindu family when they refused to marry their daughter to him. The video went viral with the Hindi caption, "A Muslim man went out of control in Rajasthan. Ajmal Khan liked a girl from a Hindu family and went to her house with a proposal. The girl's father threatened and chased him away, saying you are Muslim, we are Hindu and we will not do this. Later, Ajmal Khan went to the home with weapons and killed all the family members of the Hindu family. And the Hindu neighbours just watched. Later, some people caught him and handed him over to the police."
Fact
BOOM debunked the video in 2021 when it went viral with the same false communal claim. We did a keyword search and found a report by the Times of India on July 14, 2021. The report stated that the incident happened in Beawar, Ajmer in Rajasthan where a man called Ajeet Cheeta had stabbed his two daughters to death and injured his wife Kavita after a quarrel. BOOM in 2021 reached out to Beawar Sadar police who confirmed the details reported by TOI and denied any communal angle to the incident.
