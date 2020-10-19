Helpline For Free Rides For Women Not From Maharashtra

Claim

Maharashtra has launched two helplines-1091 and 7837018555 for women to avail free rides at night where the control room will send a PCR vehicle to drop the woman home between 10p-6am

Fact

BOOM found that the number and the free ride scheme was launched by Ludhiana Police in December 2019. The service is limited to Ludhiana and has not been emulated in other areas in country. The scheme was launched when the nation was dealing with the news of the rape of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. The number and the scheme, however, have been falsely attributed to police departments from other states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana. These fake attributions reappear every time there is a gruesome rape being discussed in the news cycle.