Fast Check
Video Of BJP Candidate Welcomed With Shoe Garland In MP Resurfaces As Gujarat
BOOM found that Dinesh Sharma, a BJP candidate in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district was welcomed with a shoe garland during the municipal election in January, 2018.
Claim
An old video showing a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate being greeted by the public with a garland of shoes is viral on Twitter with captions linking it to Gujarat Assembly Elections. The tweet has been captioned as, “BJP campaigns in Gujarat”.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the video in 2020, when it was shared as an incident that happened during the Bihar Assembly elections campaign. We had then found that the video is from Madhya Pradesh and shows BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma who was campaigning for the civic body elections in the state's Dhar district in 2018 when the incident took place. A longer version of the same video was uploaded on YouTube by wire agency ANI on January 7, 2018.
Claim : Video shows BJP candidate is being greeted with shoe garland by public in Gujarat
Claimed By : Twitter Users
Fact Check : False
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?
Subscribed Successfully...
Enter Valid Email Id