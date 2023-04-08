Video From Canada Revived As G20 Delegates Enjoying Pongal Feast in India
BOOM found that the video is actually from a Pongal feast organised by Waterloo-based Tamil Cultural Association in January 2023.
Claim
An old video from Canada is being shared to claim that the G20 guests and delegates are enjoying South Indian feast during the summit. The video shows how they are eating with their hands instead of a fork and spoon. It is being shared with the caption, "This is Modi sir... he took away the fork and knife from the hands of the foreigners and taught them how to eat with their hands. G20 guests eating food." (Original text in Hindi: "यह #मोदी है भैया .... इसने विदेशियों के हाथों से छुरी कांटे फिंकवा कर सीधे हाथ से भोजन करना सिखा दिया है।जी 20 के अतिथि भोजन करते हुए।")
Fact
BOOM had earlier fact checked this claim in January 2023 when it went viral as UK PM Rishi Sunak hosting a Pongal feast for his staff. While going through the replies of the viral tweet, we found a user who called out the fake tweet and informed that the video is actually from Canada's Waterloo-based Tamil Cultural Association. A quick search on the association's official Facebook page led us to several photos and videos from their Pongal celebrations, including the viral video. We also reached out to the Tamil Cultural Association, who confirmed that the video was from one of their events. They also informed that the event was attended by MP of Waterloo, Bardish Chagger, MP of Kitchener, Tim Louis, and the Mayor of Kitchener, Berry Vrbanovic.
