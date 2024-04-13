Cropped Video Revived As PM Modi Admitted To Stealing In Childhood
BOOM found that in the original video, Modi is recounting a story about a thief and not talking about himself
Claim
A cropped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitting to stealing as a child is being shared on social media. In the video, Modi can be heard saying, "When I used to steal smaller things, if my mother had stopped me then, today I would not have become such a big thief." The video was shared on Instagram by INC Maharashtra with the caption, "See BJP's 'Chanda Mama' himself narrates his and his party's exploits!" Additionally, the video displays the names of at least seven companies purportedly involved in purchasing electoral bonds, correlating them with the dates of raids conducted between May 2019 and January 2024.
Fact
BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped from a longer speech given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he was narrating a story about a thief and not talking about his experience. The original video dates back to April 10, 2021, during a rally addressed by PM Modi in Siliguri, West Bengal. BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it was being shared with the same misleading claim in June 2021.