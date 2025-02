A fake image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a 100 US dollar bill has resurfaced with false claims that the United States of America has declared February 19 as 'World Chhatrapati Day" along with printing his image on the $100 bill as an honour. The image was sent to BOOM's Tipline number with the caption, "In a happy and proud news for India, the US declared that February 19 should be observed as the world "Chhatrapati Day" as the world famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on this day. Special thanks to America for this. Spread this message as far as you can. This is another great honor for India due to Shivarai. Jai Bhavani. Hail Shivaji, Hail Maharashtra. The work that should have been done in India was done by America it's real respect."

FactCheck

We did not find any credible news reports or official information for February 19 being declared as the 'World Chhatrapati Day' in the United States.

BOOM had earlier debunked the same false claim and found that a image editing website, Pho.to was used to make the viral image. We had then found templates of the US dollar on the site where one could replace the face of Benjamin Franklin as it is visible an original US currency note.