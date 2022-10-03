A 14 second clip of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and Chief Minister of Delhi, is going viral in social media claiming that he is threatening the people of Gujarat in his campaign speech before election. The clip is shared on Facebook with the caption in Hindi that translates to, "People of Gujarat, do whatever you can against me; he has started threatening even before election." Kejriwal can be heard saying in Hindi, "People of Gujarat, if you go against me you will be crushed. Go do whatever you can to me about that."

Fact

BOOM found the viral clip is a cropped version of Arvind Kejriwal's speech in Surat, Gujarat on 18, October 2016. The clip is from a part where he was criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP government's handling of protesters. Kejriwal was referring to the 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation which resulted in the death of several protesters due to police actions. In the original video at 14.45 seconds the Delhi CM talks about Shah and the way of using his power in the state. He can be heard saying, "Amit Shah is warning Gujarat, Amit Shah is challenging Gujarat that 'I will run Gujarat like this, if you go against me the I will crush you. People of Gujarat, go do whatever you can to me about that'." Shah's name has been cropped out of the viral video to make the false claim. BOOM fact-checked the same misleading claim in the past as well.