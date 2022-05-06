No News Found

Fake Quote Claims Ratan Tata Asked For Alcohol Sale To Be Linked To Aadhaar Card

BOOM found that the message is old and Ratan Tata has earlier also called it out for being fake.

By - Nivedita Niranjankumar
  |  6 May 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Claim

Viral image claims Ratan Tata said, "Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they pay and buy alcohol." The same is being shared with a claim in Hindi - "आधार कार्ड के माध्यम से शराब की बिक्री की जानी चाहिए. शराब खरीदारों के लिए सरकारी खाद्य सब्सिडी बंद की जानी चाहिए. जिनके पास शराब खरीदने की क्षमता है वो खाना ज़रूर खरीद सकते हैं. हम उन्हें मुफ़्त खाना देते हैं तो वो पैसों से शराब खरीदते हैं। रत्न टाटा"

Fact

The same image was viral in September 2021 with the quote falsely attributed to Ratan Tata who is the Chairman of Tata Trusts. Tata had then posted a denial on his Instagram stories, where he posted a screenshot of the viral post with the message, "This was not said by me. Thank you". Additionally we did not find any such quote made by Tata on his social media accounts.

Updated On: 2022-05-06T14:15:19+05:30
Claim :   Ratan Tata said that the sale of alcohol should be linked to Aadhaar card.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Ratan Tata Aadhar Fake Quote FakeNews FactCheck Tata Group 
