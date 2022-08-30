Fake Newspaper Clipping On PM Modi's Siblings Filing FIR Against Him Resurfaces
BOOM had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi who rubbished the claims.
Claim
A fake newspaper clipping with a headline that claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is held responsible for his father's death by the former's siblings has resurfaced on social media. The fake clipping, that neither has a name of the publication nor a reporter's byline, claims that PM Modi ran away from home after stealing jewellery. It has been tweeted with the caption, "Even the siblings think he is a killer. This has been taken from a digital camera in 1988.' (Original text in Hindi: मतलब भाई बहन भी इनको हत्यारा मानते थे 1988 मे साहब के डिजिटल केमरे से लि गई तश्वीर है)
Fact
BOOM had earlier fact checked the same newspaper clipping, when it was viral in 2019. We reached out to Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi, who rubbished the claims and told BOOM, "No such thing had happened. I did not file any FIR against him (Narendra Modi), nor did my sister and brothers." We also found that the article has been credited to one fictitious news organisation, Delhi News Network.
