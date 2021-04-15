Old Photo Passed Off As Cash Seized From West Bengal BJP Leader's House

Claim
Money recovered from BJP leader's house in West Bengal (In Hindi - बंगाल में BJP के नेता के घर से बरामद रुपया।)
BOOM found that this photo is from Telangana's Khammam after Telangana Police had nabbed a gang of five men and seized fake Indian currency notes worth more than Rs 6 crore on November 2, 2019. We found news reports with the viral photo and also an ANI tweet dated November 2, 2019, on the raid. BOOM had previously debunked an image from the same incident which was being shared with the false claim that it is from the Income Tax department raids on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin's daughter's residence on April 2, 2021
