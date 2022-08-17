No News Found

Video Of Rape Accused Being Publicly Executed In Yemen Peddled As Dubai

BOOM found that the video was originally shot in Yemen, where a man was executed allegedly for the rape and murder of a child.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  17 Aug 2022 7:32 AM GMT

Claim

A disturbing video of a man being publicly executed for raping a minor in Yemen is being shared on social media with the false claims that the incident happened in Dubai, where the accused was publicly executed moments after committing the crime. (Claim: 5 year old was raped in Dubai, Within 15 minutes of the rape, the judiciary ordered the police to shoot the rapist in public)

Fact

BOOM found that the incident in the viral video happened in Yemen where the accused, identified as, Muhammad Al Maghrabi, was executed in Yemeni capital of Sana'a in front of hundreds of onlookers on July 31, 2017. Maghrabi was convicted of raping and murdering a three year old girl. The claim that the accused was executed within 15 minutes of committing the crime could not be corroborated with the news reports. BOOM had previously debunked the same video in December 2019 when it was being shared with the false claim.

Claim :   Video shows rape accused publicly executed in Dubai within 15 minutes of committing the crime
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Rape Dubai Yemen Viral video 
