No, This Fountain Is Not Activated By Chanting 'Om'; False Claim Revived

Claim

"Amazing, Jai Sanatan. There is a small water spring at the bottom of a mountain in Thailand, on the side of which Om (ॐ) is chanted, it becomes a fountain of water and jumps up to the top of the mountain. The sect has made it. How can the weight of water be so high above the gravity, how can water go by just a wave of sound? Only a scientist can tell this.. Because this happens only when Om (ॐ) is spoken." (In Hindi - अद्भुत जय सनातन थाइलैंड में एक पर्वत के नीचे पानी का एक छोटा झरना है जिसके बाजु वाले पर्वत पे *ओम् ( ॐ* ) का उच्चारण करने पर पानी का फ़व्वारा बन कर पर्वत से भी उपर तक उछलता है.. ये किसी बोद्ध साधु - सम्प्रदाय ने बनाया है ।पानी का वज़न गुरुत्वाकर्षण से भी इतना ऊपर पानी सिर्फ़ आवाज़ के तरंग से कैसे जा सकता है? ये कोई विज्ञानी ही बता सकता हे .. क्योंकि ऐसा सिर्फ़ *ओम् ( ॐ* )बोल ने पर ही होता हे)

Fact

BOOM found that the video shows an artificial voice-controlled fountain where the water rises by making any sound, and not just 'Om'. We found similar videos uploaded by China's official state-run press agency China Xinhua News with the caption, "Shout your stress out and make a spout at Cangshan Mountain in north China's Shanxi Province" on Facebook. Secondly, the fountain is not located in Thailand but is at Cangshan Mountain in Shanxi province, China. We also observed that the girl in the clip shouts into the loudspeaker with an "Aaa" sound and not 'Om'. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip when it was viral in July 2019, with the same false claim.