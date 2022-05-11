No News Found

No, This Fountain Is Not Activated By Chanting 'Om'; False Claim Revived

BOOM found that the artificial fountain in the viral clip can be activated with just any sound.

By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  11 May 2022 7:18 AM GMT

Claim

"Amazing, Jai Sanatan. There is a small water spring at the bottom of a mountain in Thailand, on the side of which Om (ॐ) is chanted, it becomes a fountain of water and jumps up to the top of the mountain. The sect has made it. How can the weight of water be so high above the gravity, how can water go by just a wave of sound? Only a scientist can tell this.. Because this happens only when Om (ॐ) is spoken." (In Hindi - अद्भुत जय सनातन थाइलैंड में एक पर्वत के नीचे पानी का एक छोटा झरना है जिसके बाजु वाले पर्वत पे *ओम् ( ॐ* ) का उच्चारण करने पर पानी का फ़व्वारा बन कर पर्वत से भी उपर तक उछलता है.. ये किसी बोद्ध साधु - सम्प्रदाय ने बनाया है ।पानी का वज़न गुरुत्वाकर्षण से भी इतना ऊपर पानी सिर्फ़ आवाज़ के तरंग से कैसे जा सकता है? ये कोई विज्ञानी ही बता सकता हे .. क्योंकि ऐसा सिर्फ़ *ओम् ( ॐ* )बोल ने पर ही होता हे)

Fact

BOOM found that the video shows an artificial voice-controlled fountain where the water rises by making any sound, and not just 'Om'. We found similar videos uploaded by China's official state-run press agency China Xinhua News with the caption, "Shout your stress out and make a spout at Cangshan Mountain in north China's Shanxi Province" on Facebook. Secondly, the fountain is not located in Thailand but is at Cangshan Mountain in Shanxi province, China. We also observed that the girl in the clip shouts into the loudspeaker with an "Aaa" sound and not 'Om'. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip when it was viral in July 2019, with the same false claim.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   Video shows a fountain in Thailand operated by Om sound
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Viral Video Om Fountain Thailand China 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix
Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix
Photo Of Nehru Portrait At PM Modi-German Chancellor Scholz Meet Is Fake
Photo Of Nehru Portrait At PM Modi-German Chancellor Scholz Meet Is...
Did A Rajasthan Cop Fake An Injury During Jodhpur Violence? A FactCheck
Did A Rajasthan Cop Fake An Injury During Jodhpur Violence? A...
Muslims Are Cancer: Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In Bengaluru
'Muslims Are Cancer': Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In...
Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?
Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?
2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim
2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim