Video Of Assault On Cops In Rajasthan Revived With False Communal Spin

Claim

A video of a mob attacking two cops is being shared claiming that the footage shows a Muslim mob attacking policemen in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh when they were fined. The caption reads, "Bareilly Civil Lines news: When police fined them, a group of Muslim men attacked the police. This video tells us what will be the fate of this country in the coming days. Who will run this country and what will be the future of all of us! The bitter truth is that the country is facing much more internal threats than external ones..." (Original text: बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुस्लिम लोगों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा | कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है!...)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is from February 2021 and the incident is from Jurhara town, Rajasthan and that there was no communal angle to it. On running a reverse image search on one of the screenshots from the viral video, we found a news report published on March 25, 2021, on ETV Bharat. The report mentioned that the incident occurred when the vehicle of Harayana police brushed a local in the crowded market in Jurhara, Rajasthan. The Haryana police were on their way to the Jurhara police station to investigate a case. BOOM had then contacted the Superintendent of police, Bharatpur, Devendra Bishnoi, who stated that the incident was from February 2021 and rubbished the communal angle. BOOM had previously debunked the same claim when the video was being shared in May 2021.