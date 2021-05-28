Video Of Two Cops Thrashed In Rajasthan Peddled With Communal Claim

A disturbing video of a mob attacking two cops is viral on social media with false captions claiming that the footage shows a Muslim mob attacking policemen in Uttar Pradesh when they were fined.

BOOM found that the video is from February this year and the incident shown therein took pace Jurhara town of Rajasthan. Furthermore, there was no communal angle to the incident.



Also read This Supermoon Video Of The Moon Eclipsing The Sun Is Digitally Created

The viral video shows a crowd of people viciously attacking two uniformed police officials.

A Hindi caption with the viral video translates to 'Bareilly Civil Lines news: When police fined them, a group of Muslim men attacked them. This video tels us what will be the fate of this country in the coming days. Who will run this country and what will be the future of all of us. The bitter truth is that the country is facing much more internal threats than external ones'.

(Hindi: बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुस्लिम लोगों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा | कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है!)

Since the video contains graphic visuals, we have not included it. The post can be viewed here and its archived version can be checked here.





Also read Old Image Of Pragya Thakur Viral With False COVID Spin

The video has been shared with similar claim from several Facebook pages.













Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the screenshots from the viral video and performed a keyword search with relevant Hindi words. We found a news report published on March 25 on ETV Bharat.

The Hindi headline of the article translates to 'Haryana police on lookout for couple thrashed, video viral'. The report shares the viral video.



(Hindi: प्रेमी युगल की तफ्तीश करने गई हरियाणा पुलिस की पिटाई, वीडियो वायरल)





Also read Video Of Congress Leader Falsely Shared As Maneka Gandhi Slamming BJP

The ETV report published on March 25, 2021 also shares the video clip of the incident. The report stated that the video was around a month old. The report further mentioned that the incident took place when the vehicle of Harayana police brushed a local in the crowded market in Jurhara, Rajasthan. The Haryana police were on their way to the Jurhara police station to investigate a case.

After a verbal spat between the locals and Harayana police, the matter escalated and the crowd standing there attacked the policemen.

According to the report, the Jurhara police reached the spot and brokered peace between Harayana police and the crowd. No report was filed.

BOOM had earlier contacted Bharatpur police when the same video was viral with a different claim. Superintendent of police, Bharatpur, Devendra Bishnoi had told us at that time that the incident was from February 2021.

"Cases have been filed from both sides in the issue. The incident involved an accident and initially both parties had agreed not to file complaints. There is no communal angle involved in the issue. The police officials seen in the video are from Punhana, Haryana," the SP told BOOM.

We also found a reply from the official Twitter handle of Bharatpur police to a tweet with the same video the. Bharatpur police, in its reply, had said that officials concerned from Jurhara police station have been notified about the video.



Also read Fact Check: Luc Montagnier Did Not Say COVID Vaccine Recipients To Die In 2 Years