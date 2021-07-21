Old Video Revived As Match Between RSS And Pakistan Wrestlers

Claim

"मुम्बई मे एक पाकिस्तानी लेडीज फ्रीस्टाइल कुस्तीबाज महिला रिंग मे खडे हो कर भारतीय महिला ओ को गाली देते हुये रिग मे आने के लिये चैलेन्ज करने लगी इसके चैलेन्ज को स्वीकार करते हुये RSS की दुर्गा वाहिनी की महिला संन्ध्या फडके नाम की महिला रिंग मे उतर कर आई आगे क्या हुआ इस वीडियो मे आप खुद देखे " (A Pakistani female free style wrestler, in Mumbai standing in a wrestling ring, started abusing Indian women and challenging them to come to the ring. Sandhya Phadke, a member of the Durga Vahini, RSS accepted the challenge and entered the wrestling ring. Watch the video to see what happened next.)

Fact

BOOM found that the wrestlers in the viral video are Indians - B B Bull Bull and Kavita Devi. The video is from a 2016 event in Jalandhar. BOOM had earlier spoken to Anil Raina, Continental Wrestling Entertainment Office In-charge who had confirmed that the woman is saffron is Kavita Devi and both the wrestlers have no connection to Pakistan. BOOM had previously debunked the same video in June 2018, when it was being shared with the false claim.