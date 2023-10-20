Unrelated Video Of Pilgrims Sleeping In The Open Falsely Shared As Gaza
BOOM found that the viral video is from the Catholic festival - World Youth Day (WYD) which was organised in Lisbon, Portugal in August 2023.
Claim
A video of pilgrims sleeping out in the open during a Catholic festival that was held in Lisbon, Portugal in August 2023 is being shared falsely linking it to the recent Hamas - Israel conflict. The video is being shared with the caption, "It's going wild here. There was no place to sleep last night अब तो छत भी नहीं है इस ठंड में सर पे.. अल्लाह रहम फरमा.. #PalestineGenocide The condition of #GazaCity"
Fact
BOOM found that the viral video is from Lisbon, Portugal of pilgrims sleeping out in the open during the World Youth Day 2023 - a Catholic festival that was held from August 1 to August 6, 2023. The video also predates the recent Israel - Hamas conflict which began after the Hamas attack on Israeli troops on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resulting in a humanitarian crisis in the region. The same video was posted on Instagram by the user Solo Catecumenos with the hagtags relating to the Lisbon religious festival which was posted on August 6, 2023. BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it was being shared with the false claim in September 2023 falsely linking it to the earthquake in Morocco.
