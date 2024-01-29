Scripted Video of Burqa Clad Man Kidnapping Boy In Egypt Resurfaces As Karnataka
BOOM found that the video is staged and four men involved in it were arrested later by Egyptian Police.
Claim
An old and scripted video from Egypt, overlaid with a Kannada audio is being circulated on platforms to falsely claim that children in Karnataka are being kidnapped. The Kannada audio claims that unidentified people were spotted in Chellagurki, a village in Bellary district, Karnataka. It further warns households to be careful about children and protect them from the 'miscreants and antisocial' people. The video shows visuals of a man in a burqa kidnapping a child from a busy street.
Fact
BOOM had earlier fact checked the same video in 2022 when it went viral as real and with a false communal twist. We found Egyptian news reports stating that the incident was staged and that four people were arrested from Sohag Governorate in Egypt for making the video. Egypt's Ministry Of Interior social media also posted about the same.