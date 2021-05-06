Old Pic Of Injured Child In Bangladesh Peddled As WB Political Violence

Claim

"Manoniya, (Mamata) These innocent children are victims of your politics. Remember Madam, its shameful to call you Madam. History will not forgive anyone. History witnessed the abolition of British imperialism and You?" (In Bangla - #মাননীয়া এই অবুঝ শিশু গুলিকেও আপনি রাজনৈতিক এর শিকার বানালেন ছিঃ মনে রাখবেন মাননীয়া লজ্জা হচ্ছে আপনাকে মাননীয়া বলতে _ ইতিহাস কাওকে ক্ষমা করে না সাম্রাজ্য বাদের পতন ঘটেইতিহাস সাক্ষী 200 বছরের ইংরেজ শাসনের অবসান ঘটেছিলআর আপনি_??)

Fact

BOOM found that the image of a minor is originally from Bangladesh and not related to the West Bengal post-poll violence. The child had been identified as Mahima Akhter, who was injured in a train accident in November 2019. According to news reports, two trains Udayan and Turna Nishita Express collided in Kasba, Brahmanberia in Bangladesh resulting in injuries of multiple passengers. During the accident two and half-year-old Akhter had got separated from her parents with whom she was traveling and her image was shared on social media in an effort to identify her parents who later reached the hospital to take her home. BOOM had previously debunked the same image in December 2019 when it was falsely being shared from Anti-CAA protests in West Bengal