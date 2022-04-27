No, These Are Not Students Of Allahabad University Held For Making Bombs

Claim

New den of terrorism is Allahabad University hostel, 25 students caught making bombs, 58 rooms have been sealed. Media silent because not a single Muslim name. (Hindi: आतंकवाद का नया अड्डा इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय हॉस्टल 25 छात्र बम बनाते पकड़े 58 कमरे सील मीडिया खामोश क्योंकि एक भी मुस्लिम नाम नही)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo is from July 2019 when a sex racket gang was caught by Ratlam police in Madhya Pradesh. A relevant keyword search with 'Ratlam Police' showed news reports on the incident including a report published in Hindi daily Patrika.com which reported about a sex racket busted in the city on July 15, 2019. BOOM had previously debunked the same photo in July 2019 when it was being shared with a false claim that it shows a group of child kidnappers detained by Ratlam police.