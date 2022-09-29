Video of Gujarat Businessman Misidentified As Morarji Desai Playing Dandiya
BOOM identified that the men seen dancing in the video are Late Kunvarji Lodaya and his brother Murji Lodaya, businessmen from Gujarat.
Claim
A video showing two men performing Dandiya Raas, a traditional Gujarati dance form is being falsely shared as former Prime Minister Morarji Desai dancing. The viral video has been revived as Navaratri and Durga Puja festivities are being celebrated across the country. The video is being shared with the caption, "1962 Late Prime Minister Morarji Desai playing garba"
Fact
BOOM identified that the men dancing are late Kunvarji Lodaya and his brother Murji Lodaya, businessmen from Gujarat. A keyword search for 'Morarji Desai Playing Dandiya' led us to a story published on October 22, 2018 by Desh Gujarat, a Ahmedabad based news outlet stating that the man in the viral video is "Late Kunvarji Narshi Lodaya". BOOM had contacted the family of Kunvarji in October 2019 when the same video was being shared with the false claim, who confirmed that it was him in the video. Chandrakant Lodaya, son of Kunvarji had identified his father in the video as the man wearing glasses and wearing a Nehru cap. We had also spoken to the great grandson of Morarji, Madhukeshwar Desai, who confirmed that the video does not show his great grandfather.
