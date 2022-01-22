No News Found

Simulated Underwater Volcanic Blast Video Peddled As Tonga Volcano Eruption

BOOM found that the simulated video was made by geologists in 2017 to portray the destructive nature of underwater volcanic eruptions.

By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  22 Jan 2022 8:06 AM GMT

Claim

A simulated video of an underwater volcanic explosion has gone viral on social media with a false claim that it shows the recent Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano explosion in Tonga on January 14, 2022. The video is being shared with the caption, "Watch Tonga Volcano eruption under the sea. It's unbelievable. Watch till the end and see the aftermath. "

Fact

BOOM found that the simulated video was made by geologists to portray the destructive nature of underwater volcanic eruptions. Breaking the video into keyframes and running a reverse image search showed news report in Express, in October 2017, where an Australian geologist and a team of producers created "a video simulation of a huge volcanic eruption beneath the surface off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand, to show just how devastating they can be". BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video in July 2019 when it was being shared with a false claim.

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2022-01-22T15:05:30+05:30
Claim :   Video shows Tonga volcanic eruption under the sea
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FACT-CHECK tonga volcano cgi tonga volcano 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×