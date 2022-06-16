Old Video Of Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan Revived As Recent

Claim

An old video of a mob vandalising a Hindu temple in Pakistan has been revived and linked to anti-Prophet remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Nupur ji said something, there was a controversy, and what they are doing? Hindus ask 57 countries to answer now" (In Hindi - नूपुर ji ने कुछ बोला हल्ला हो गया और ये जो कर रहे है वो क्या है 57 देशो से पूछता है हिन्दू जवाब दो)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is from August 4, 2021, in Pakistan when a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district allegedly in retaliation to a minor desecrating a Muslim seminary. A keyword search led us to news reports on the incident which had included screenshots from the same viral video. The reports stated that the incident had occurred in Punjab province, Pakistan. BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video in August 2021 when it was being shared with the false claim that Rohingya Muslims in West Bengal attacked a Hindu temple,