No News Found

Old Video Of Mob Violence In MP Falsely Linked to Anti-Prophet Remarks Row

The farmer killed by the mob in the viral video from February 2020 in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh was identified as Ganesh Khasi.

By - Anmol Alphonso
Loading...
  |  13 Jun 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Claim

A disturbing video of a mob brutally beating up a man is being shared with a false claim that the video is from a recent incident. The video is being shared as recent linking it to the anti-Prophet Mohammad remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The caption when translated from Urdu reads, "Another inhumane act of extremist Hindu terrorists in India. Extreme criminal silence and hypocrisy of these atrocities by international human rights organizations and so-called human rights activists."

Fact

BOOM found that the incident in the viral video is from February 5, 2020, and had taken place in Borali village, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. One farmer was beaten to death and five others were injured by a mob after rumours of a gang of child lifters being active in the area were spread by people who owed money to the victims. We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine, which showed news reports on the incident with images that matched the viral video. BOOM had previously debunked the same video in February 2020 when it was falsely being linked to the Delhi riots that year. BOOM had then contacted Dhar Police who ruled out any communal angle to the incident stating that the incident started due to a financial dispute. The farmer killed by the mob in the viral video was identified as Ganesh Khasi.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   Video shows recent incident of Hindutva extremist lynching a person
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake news Viral video Madhya Pradesh Lynching video anti prophet remark nupur sharma 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Qatari Princess Caught In Orgy With 7 Men? Old Fake Sex Scandal Revived Again
Qatari Princess Caught In Orgy With 7 Men? Old Fake Sex Scandal...
No, Cricketer Moeen Ali Did Not Say He Would Boycott IPL Over Nupur Sharmas Comment
No, Cricketer Moeen Ali Did Not Say He Would Boycott IPL Over Nupur...
Shootout Scene From Web-Series Shared As Murder Of Sidhu Moose Wala
Shootout Scene From Web-Series Shared As Murder Of Sidhu Moose Wala
Muslim Minors Arrested In Khargone Riot Say They Were Abused, Forced To Sing Bhajans
Muslim Minors Arrested In Khargone Riot Say They Were Abused, Forced...
Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonalds Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?
Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonald's Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?
What Is #SwedenGate And Why Is It Trending?
What Is #SwedenGate And Why Is It Trending?