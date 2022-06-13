Old Video Of Mob Violence In MP Falsely Linked to Anti-Prophet Remarks Row

Claim

A disturbing video of a mob brutally beating up a man is being shared with a false claim that the video is from a recent incident. The video is being shared as recent linking it to the anti-Prophet Mohammad remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The caption when translated from Urdu reads, "Another inhumane act of extremist Hindu terrorists in India. Extreme criminal silence and hypocrisy of these atrocities by international human rights organizations and so-called human rights activists."

Fact

BOOM found that the incident in the viral video is from February 5, 2020, and had taken place in Borali village, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. One farmer was beaten to death and five others were injured by a mob after rumours of a gang of child lifters being active in the area were spread by people who owed money to the victims. We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine, which showed news reports on the incident with images that matched the viral video. BOOM had previously debunked the same video in February 2020 when it was falsely being linked to the Delhi riots that year. BOOM had then contacted Dhar Police who ruled out any communal angle to the incident stating that the incident started due to a financial dispute. The farmer killed by the mob in the viral video was identified as Ganesh Khasi.