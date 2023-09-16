An old video of a man delivering a speech at an anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Mustafabad is being shared on social media with false and communal captions claiming that he is the owner of the 'Himalaya Drug Company'. The caption with the video reads as, "Himalaya Group of Companies' Chairman addressing Muslims urging them to boycott Ramdev and other Hindu companies. Look at the ferocity on his face."

Fact

BOOM found that the man seen in the viral video is an advocate based in Delhi and not the owner of Himalaya Company as being claimed in the viral posts. We had previously debunked the same video back in July 2021 when it was being shared with the false claim. Taking a cue from the speech, we did a keyword search related to anti-CAA protests and found a longer version of the same video uploaded on 'Times Express Voice of Democracy' channel on January 25, 2020, with a Hindi title which translates to 'Stop saying Hindustani - Bhanu Pratap Singh created an uproar amid Muslims regarding CAA'. A keyword search with the words 'advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh' also showed us several other videos of the same man speaking on various issues. We also found Twitter and Facebook accounts in his name that mention he is a Delhi-based advocate. Mohammed Manal, the founder of Himalaya had passed away in 1986 according to the information provided on the company's website.