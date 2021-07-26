Morphed Photo Of Priyanka Chaturvedi Sporting 'Namo Again' Revived

Claim

Photo shows Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wearing a blue salwar kameez with the words 'Namo Again' written on it and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) symbol of a lotus.

Fact

BOOM found that the image is photoshopped and is a composite of two separate images. On running a reverse image search on the photo, we found a similar looking picture of Hemisha Thakkar, a municipal councilor in Vadodara, Gujarat. Priyanka Chaturvedi's face has been superimposed on the body of Thakkar. BOOM had previously debunked the photo when it was being shared in April 2019.