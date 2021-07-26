Morphed Photo Of Priyanka Chaturvedi Sporting 'Namo Again' Revived

Priyanka Chaturvedi's face has been superimposed on the body of Hemisha Thakkar, a municipal councilor in Vadodara, Gujarat.
By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  26 July 2021 8:11 AM GMT

Claim

Photo shows Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wearing a blue salwar kameez with the words 'Namo Again' written on it and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) symbol of a lotus.

Fact

BOOM found that the image is photoshopped and is a composite of two separate images. On running a reverse image search on the photo, we found a similar looking picture of Hemisha Thakkar, a municipal councilor in Vadodara, Gujarat. Priyanka Chaturvedi's face has been superimposed on the body of Thakkar. BOOM had previously debunked the photo when it was being shared in April 2019.

Updated On: 2021-07-26T15:46:41+05:30
Claim Review :   Photo shows Priyanka Chaturvedi wearing a Namo Again salwar kameez
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Fake News namo again priyanka chaturvedi shiv sena narendra modi photoshopped Bharatiya Janta Party Vadodara 
