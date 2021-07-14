Video Of A Flooded Bus In Jaipur Viral As Delhi Again

Claim

A video showing a public bus plying through a waterlogged road is being shared with a caption that claims it is from Delhi . The text translates to, "#AdManKejriwal Look at Kejriwal's London. Bus, auto and car are the queens of water in Delhi's rain." ( Original text AdManKejriwal केजरीवाल का लंदन देख लो। दिल्ली की बारिश में बस, ऑटो और कार सब जल की रानी होती है।).

Fact

BOOM found the video is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. On August 10, 2020 due to heavy rains in Jaipur, the streets were waterlogged. This incident was also reported by Patrika on August 11 last year with the same video featured in its article. We also found a longer version of the video uploaded to YouTube which shows 'Jaipur bus' written in Hindi on one of the windows of the bus. The video has been revived after a spell of heavy rains in the capital on Wednesday. BOOM had debunked the same video in 2020 when the clip went viral as visuals of Delhi. Click on the link below to read the full fact check.