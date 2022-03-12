No News Found

Edited Clip Revived Claiming Kejriwal Admits To Links With RSS

The viral clip had been cropped and shared with a misleading context.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  12 March 2022 6:20 AM GMT

Claim

An edited video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is viral claiming he admitted to being associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The clip is being shared with the caption, "Well said Kejriwal ji... in reality you are a Sanghi and your party is the B team of BJP.. Now don't take an oath on children again...!!!")

Fact

BOOM found that eight second video has been clipped from an NDTV show aired on Febuary 3, 2020. In the 22-minute interview, Arvind Kejriwal is talking about a former Bharatiya Janata Party supporter who had said he would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Feb 2020 Delhi state elections. The viral video which appears at the counter 7.16 minutes has Kejriwal describing the BJP supporter is clipped to support the fake claim that he is talking about having links with the RSS. BOOM had previously debunked the same edited clip when it was viral in March 2020.

Claim :   Video shows Arvind Kejriwal said that he comes from a Jan Sangh family and he is born in a BJP family
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
