Edited Clip Viral Claiming Kejriwal Admits To Links With RSS

The viral clip had been cropped and shared with a misleading context.
By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  18 July 2020 10:23 AM GMT
Claim

An edited video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is viral claiming he admitted to having been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The clip is being shared with the caption, "Like that, forgive his mistake. "Family of Jana Sangh" is speaking. For a moment it felt like "water association"" (In Hindi - ऐसा क्या, भूल चूक माफ। "जनसंघ का परिवार" बोल रहा है। एक पल के लिए लगा "जल संघ")

Fact

BOOM found that eight second video has been clipped from an NDTV show aired on Febuary 3, 2020. In the 22 minute interview, Arvind Kejriwal is talking about a former Bharatiya Janata Party supporter who had said he would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Feb 2020 Delhi state elections. The viral video which appears at the counter 7.16 minutes, and has Kejriwal describing the BJP supporter and has is clipped to support the fake claim that he is talking about having links with the RSS. BOOM had previously debunked the same edited clip when it was viral in March 2020.

Updated On: 2020-07-18T16:06:25+05:30
Claim Review :  Video shows Arvind Kejriwal said that he comes from a Jan Sangh family and he is born in a BJP family
Claimed By :  Twitter user
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Arvind Kejriwal RSS FactCheck BJP Jana Sangh Delhi Aam Aadmi Party Edited Video 
