Cropped Video Revived To Falsely Claim Kejriwal Threatened Gujaratis

BOOM found that in the original 2016 video, Arvind Kejriwal is referring to Amit Shah and criticising him for police action against protesters in Gujarat.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  22 Sep 2021 11:56 AM GMT

Claim

Video shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal say, "People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, what you can do about that, go do." The video was tweeted by Prashant Umrao, BJP Uttar Pradesh spokesperson with text that translates to, "friends from Gujarat, remember these words of Kejri." (In Hindi - गुजरात के मित्रों, केजरी के इन शब्दों को याद रखियेगा।)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped from an old speech of Arvind Kejriwal where he was referring to Amit Shah, criticising him for the way the party treats protesters. We found that the video is from a speech Kejriwal made on October 18, 2016, in Surat, Gujarat. Kejriwal was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rule in in the state and its handling of the 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation, which saw extreme police action leading to the death of several protesters. BOOM had debunked the same video in February 2021, when it was being shared.

Updated On: 2021-09-22T17:29:38+05:30
Claim Review :   Video shows Arvind Kejriwal threatening Gujaratis if they protest against him
Claimed By :  Prashant Umrao
Fact Check :  False
Fake News FactCheck Arvind Kejriwal AAP Gujarat Gujarat elections Aam Aadmi Party Prashant Patel Umrao BJP Cropped Video BJP spokesperson 
