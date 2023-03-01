1938 Video Of BKS Iyengar Doing Yoga Peddled As PM Modi
BOOM found that the viral video is from 1938 of veteran yoga guru BKS Iyengar.
Claim
An old video of late yoga guru BKS Iyengar practicing yoga is viral with a false claim that it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a young age. The video is viral on Facebook and WhatsApp with a caption that reads, “Can you believe , this is Our PM when he was 26 yr old.” BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp helpline inquiring about it.
Fact
BOOM identified the man in the video as the late yoga guru Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja (BKS) Iyengar, who founded and made famous the Iyengar style of yoga. BOOM reached out to Iyengar's granddaughter Abhijata Iyengar in November 2020 who confirmed that the man in the viral clip is BKS Iyengar. She told BOOM, "That video is by BKS Iyengar which was shot by Dr VB Gokhale, a surgeon from Belgaum in 1938 in Pune's Prabhat Studios which later became the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)." We debunked the same video in November 2020 when it was viral with the same false claims.
