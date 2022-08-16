No News Found

61,395 Names Of Muslim Soldiers On India Gate? False Claim Revived

India Gate was built for honouring soldiers in the British Indian army during World War I and does not mention their religion

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  16 Aug 2022 1:06 PM GMT

Claim

A photo showing a poster that claims that there are 95,300 names of freedom fighters inscribed on the India Gate and of these, 61,395 are names of Muslims. The Hindi caption with the image translates reads, "Sanghis contribute equally in the fight for freedom, as much as the pillow while having sex" (आजादी की लड़ाई में संधियों का उतना ही योगदान है जितना sex करते समय नीचे लगाए गए तकिया का)

Fact

The claim is factually incorrect and was debunked by BOOM in February 2019. India Gate was built to honour the British Indian army soldiers who lost their lives during World War I. The monument does not contain the names of those who fought for India's independence from the British, as the image claims. Furthermore, there are only 13,216 names inscribed on India Gate. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission provides information about the names inscribed on India Gate but does not mention their religion. Another inscription explicitly mentions the dates of World War I in Roman numerals on its peak.

Claim :   Photo shows India gate has 61395 Muslim names that died during Indias freedom struggle
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
