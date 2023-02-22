Morphed Newspaper Clipping Claiming GST Tax On Sunday Church Revived
BOOM found that the viral news clipping is morphed.
Claim
A Times of India newspaper clipping is being shared on social media claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh has passed a law that levies 6% GST on Sunday church offerings.
Fact
BOOM found that the viral newspaper clipping is morphed. The Yogi Adityanath led-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has not passed any such law. The part circled in red with the headline - 'BJP Govt in U.P introduces 6% GST on the Sunday Church Mass offertory money' is morphed. The font of this headline is different from the other headlines in the clipping. The rest of the news stories that are visible on the newspaper are old. 'Won't accept Amar Singh's resignation: Mulayam' and 'Substantial loss of land to China: admits report' date back to January 11, 2010. BOOM had previously debunked the same newspaper clipping in June 2018.
