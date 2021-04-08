Still From 2014 Bhojpuri Film Peddled As 'Hindus Tortured in Bengal'

Claim

"In Bengal, the houses of Hindus are burnt, temples are being demolished. Nevertheless the UN shanti duniya silent world only speaks for the Rohingyos. Gaddar will now fight for our brothers. #StandWithBengalHindus"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo which shows a man trying to disrobe a woman in full public view is from the 2014 Bhojpuri flim 'Aurat Khilona Nahi' (A woman is not a toy). BOOM has prevously debunked the same photo when it was shared in July 2017, by Vijeta Malik, a BJP Haryana State Executive member falsely claiming that it was from West Bengal where Hindu women were being assaulted by Muslims in public.