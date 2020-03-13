FAKE: Letter Claiming Health Ministry Declared Holidays In 4 States

Claim

Office memorandum regarding the declaration of holidays in four states by MOHFW due to COVID-19

Fact

The Press Information Bureau of India has called out a fake notification circulating in the name of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggesting that the government has declared holidays between March 14 and March 21, 2020 in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh. The PIB release states that the memorandum suggesting the 'clarification regarding declaration of holidays for the states' has not been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.