An old viral message claims that Singapore is the first country in the world to conduct an autopsy on a COVID-19 victim. According to the claim, the investigation revealed that COVID-19 is not a virus, but bacteria exposed to radiation, which allegedly causes death by blood clotting or thrombosis.
BOOM had previously debunked this claim in June 2021, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, similar false messages were also circulating, claiming that Italy and Russia had also found a way to cure COVID-19 after conducting similar autopsies.
BOOM found that the viral claim is old and unrelated to the recent rise in JN.1 variant COVID-19 cases in India. When the same claim circulated in 2021, the Singapore Ministry of Health had issued a statement calling it false and clarified that no such autopsy had been conducted.
We had then confirmed with pulmonologists that thrombosis, while observed in certain COVID-19 cases, was not the primary cause of death associated with the virus.
