Image Showing Narendra Modi And Amit Shah In Skull Caps Is Morphed

Claim

Bhakts, your uncle and father cheated you. They gave you lessons on Hinduism and themselves went to the doorsteps of Muslims in West Bengal seeking votes. (Hindi: भगतो आपके चचा और पिताजी तो बेवफा निकले आपको भागती का पाठ पढ़ाया और फिर जा टपके प बंगाल में मुस्लिमों के द्वारे)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral picture showing PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in skull caps has been edited to include the Islamic cap. We did a reverse image search and found that the photograph was taken during Modi and Shah's visit to late former finance minister Arun Jaitley's house after his demise in 2019. BOOM had debunked the claim earlier when the photo was viral with similar claims. Click on the link to read full story.