Video Of Cops Beaten In Rajasthan Peddled With False Communal Spin

Claim

A video of a mob attacking two cops is doing rounds on social media with captions claiming that the footage shows a Muslim mob attacking policemen in Uttar Pradesh when they were fined. The caption with the viral video reads, "Bareilly Civil Lines news: When police fined them, a group of Muslim men attacked the police. This video tells us what will be the fate of this country in the coming days. Who will run this country and what will be the future of all of us! The bitter truth is that the country is facing much more internal threats than external ones'. (Original text in Hindi: बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज़ पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुस्लिम लोगों ने उनकी पिटाई की जो कानून को चुनौती है! यह वीडियो बताता है की आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा | कौन देश चलायेगा! और सबका भविष्य क्या होगा ! कड़वा सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से बहुत ज्यादा खतरा है!)

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the screenshots from the viral video and found a news report published on March 25, 2021 on ETV Bharat carrying the viral video. The report stated that the video was around a month old. The Jurhara police reached the spot and brokered peace between Harayana police and the crowd. BOOM had earlier contacted Bharatpur police when the same video was viral with a different claim. Superintendent of police, Bharatpur, Devendra Bishnoi told BOOM that the incident was from February 2021 and rubbished the communal angle.