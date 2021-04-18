False: Disaster Management Act Restricts News Reports On COVID-19

Claim
Under the Disaster Management Act, apart from government departments, sharing of COVID-19 news is prohibited
Fact
The viral claim misinterprets LiveLaw's 2020 reporting where the Centre sought in the Supreme Court to inhibit the publication of COVID-19 news under the Disaster Management Act, unless verified by the government, but the SC refused. LiveLaw too had denied this interpretation of their reporting.
