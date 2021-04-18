False: Disaster Management Act Restricts News Reports On COVID-19

The message wrongly interprets a 2020 link by LiveLaw to state that reporting on COVID-19 is banned except for the government
By - Mohammed Kudrati
Loading...
  |  18 April 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Claim

Under the Disaster Management Act, apart from government departments, sharing of COVID-19 news is prohibited

Fact

The viral claim misinterprets LiveLaw's 2020 reporting where the Centre sought in the Supreme Court to inhibit the publication of COVID-19 news under the Disaster Management Act, unless verified by the government, but the SC refused. LiveLaw too had denied this interpretation of their reporting.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   The Disaster Management Act prohibits dissemination of information of COVID-19 except by the government
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
Supreme court Central Government Disaster Management Act COVID-19 media LiveLaw 
Show Full Article
Next Story