Old Video Of Bilawal Bhutto Visiting A Temple Revived As Recent
BOOM found that the video shows Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visiting a temple in Karachi, Pakistan on the eve of Diwali, 2016.
Claim
A viral video of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claims that he is offering prayers in a temple in front of Lord Shiva. The video is shared via WhatsApp with the claim, "Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PM in waiting son of late Benazir Bhutto. Along with her friend and former minister Sherry Rehman. Not just India , dekho Pakistan me bhi kya kya karwa rahe hai Modiji He has a strange Angrezi accent when speaking Hindi/ Urdu like one sees in the movies"
Fact
BOOM found that the video is old and from 2016. The same video was viral earlier in 2022 peddling it as recent. We ran a keyword search on Youtube and found several videos with the same visuals uploaded in 2016. Live Hindustan also uploaded the same video with the title, "Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayer Shiva Temple in Karachi on Diwali" on 3 November, 2016. We also found that the verified Twitter handle of Pakistan People's Party had tweeted the same video on 31 October, 2016. See here. ABP News also had published an article on his visit to the temple on November 5, 2016. Click here to read.
