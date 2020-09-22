Edited UP Police Video Warning Against Child Kidnapping Rumours Revived

Claim

Gorakhpur Police, in a video, warned about a gang of organ harvesters who are on the prowl disguised as beggars and scrap dealers. More than 500 organ traders have been found to be operating.

Fact

The audio of the video has been doctored with to claim that the police is warning against a gang. In the original video, Additional SP (City) Gorakhpur Dr Kaustubh asks citizens not to believe in rumours and messages of organ traders and child kidnappers shared on WhatsApp. The audio has been replaced with a Hindi voiceover which says that 500 organ traders disguised as beggars are on the prowl. BOOM had earlier debunked the claim in September 2019.