Edited Clip Of Police's Warning Against Child Kidnapping Rumours Revived

Claim

Gorakhpur police, in a video, warned about a gang of child kidnappers who harvest organs. The Uttar Pradesh police official said more than 500 organ traders disguised as beggars were on the prowl.

Fact

A clipped and edited video of a senior Uttar Pradesh police official asking people not to believe messages about illegal organ traders and child kidnappers is being used to spread child kidnapping rumours on WhatsApp. The original audio of Additional SP (City) Gorakhpur Dr Kaustubh warning against believing in rumours has been replaced with voiceover in Hindi about 'more than 500 organ traders disguised as beggars are on the prowl'. BOOM had debunked the same video in September this year.