Did Om Birla's Daughter Crack IAS Without Taking Exam? False Claim Resurfaces
BOOM had earlier found that Om Birla's daughter Anjali Birla had qualified and was part of the UPSC CSE examination reserve list 2019
Claim
Anjali Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, became an IAS officer without clearing the UPSC examination. The false claim further insinuates that Birla used his position for his daughter to become a civil servant without taking the UPSC exam.
Fact
BOOM received the claim on its WhatsApp tipline for verification. The claim is false, as BOOM was able to earlier verify that Anjali Birla appeared on the preliminary and main examination of the UPSC CSE examination. Her name appeared on the Reserve List of the 2019 examination, which allows candidates of the reserved categories to choose a service of higher preference who qualify at or above general qualifying standard without availing any concession/relaxation at any stage of the examination.
